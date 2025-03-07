John Gibson Injury: Considered day-to-day
The Ducks announced Friday that Gibson (lower body) is considered day-to-day.
Gibson suffered his lower-body injury Wednesday against the Canucks, and he'll be unavailable for Friday's home game against the Blues. Lukas Dostal will operate as the starter against St. Louis, while Ville Husso will be available as the backup. Gibson's next opportunity to suit up will be Sunday against the Islanders.
