John Gibson Injury: Dealing with neck stiffness
Gibson left Thursday's game versus the Flyers due to neck stiffness after a collision in his crease, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Head coach Todd McLellan added that Gibson is not in concussion protocol, which is a big positive. Gibson is expected to be fine but will be monitored in the coming days to see how he recovers. It's unclear if he'll be able to play Saturday versus the Devils, but if he's healthy, expect him to be in uniform since the Red Wings are still battling for a playoff spot.
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