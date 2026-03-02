John Gibson headshot

John Gibson Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 12:18pm

Gibson is unlikely to return to Monday's game against the Predators due to an upper-body injury.

Gibson turned aside 10 of 11 shots (.909 save percentage) in the first period of Monday's matchup, but he was replaced by Cam Talbot to begin the second period. The severity of Gibson's injury isn't yet clear, and whether he could be available for Wednesday's game against Vegas remains to be seen.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
26 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
31 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
32 days ago