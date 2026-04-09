John Gibson Injury: Exits Thursday's game

Gibson (undisclosed) left Thursday's game against Philadelphia and is questionable to return.

Gibson stopped 13 of 15 shots before exiting the match midway through the second period. Cam Talbot stepped into the game as a result of Gibson's injury. The Red Wings have been leaning heavily on Gibson, using him in 16 of their past 17 games, including Thursday's action, but if he's forced to miss time, then Talbot will assume the No. 1 duties. Detroit is battling to earn the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. After the tilt against Philadelphia, Detroit will have three games remaining on its regular-season schedule.