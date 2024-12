Gibson (illness) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's home game against Edmonton.

Gibson will miss his second straight game. He has a 5-5-1 record with a 2.93 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 12 appearances this season. Due to Gibson's absence, Lukas Dostal will start again after playing in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia, and Calle Clang will be the backup.