John Gibson Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Gibson (upper body) will not suit up against the Knights on Wednesday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Gibson has appeared in eight of the Red Wings' last nine outings, going 3-3-1 with a 2.14 GAA in those contests. While the 32-year-old netminder is not expected to be sidelined long term, he will sit out in favor of Cam Talbot while the recently recalled Sebastian Cossa serves as the backup.