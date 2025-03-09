John Gibson Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Gibson (lower body) will not be an option for Sunday's home game against the Islanders, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Gibson was injured in Wednesday's matchup against the Canucks and was deemed day-to-day by Anaheim on Friday. Ville Husso, who was recalled from AHL San Diego on Sunday, will be the No. 2 netminder behind Lukas Dostal against New York. Gibson's next chance to return to the lineup will come Tuesday against the Capitals.