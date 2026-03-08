John Gibson Injury: Unlikely to return to Sunday's game
Gibson is unlikely to return to Sunday's game against the Devils due to an undisclosed reason.
Gibson left Monday's game against Nashville early, and he exited Sunday's matchup after two periods. It's not yet clear whether his premature departure was due to an injury, but he was perfect prior to his exit, turning aside all 21 shots he saw over two periods. Cam Talbot took over in the crease to begin the third period, while it's unclear whether Gibson will be available for Tuesday's game against Florida.
