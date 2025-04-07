John Gibson Injury: Won't dress against Oilers

Gibson (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Monday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gibson has been limited to just six appearances in the Ducks' 23 games since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off, going 2-2-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .900 save percentage. Even if Gibson was healthy, he may have needed to settle for a spot on the bench down the stretch in favor of Lukas Dostal.