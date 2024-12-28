John Gibson Injury: Won't play Saturday

Gibson (illness) isn't available for Saturday's home game against the Flyers, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Gibson recovered from an upper-body injury sustained Monday, but he then missed Friday's practice due to the illness that will keep him out of Saturday's action. Lukas Dostal will start versus the Flyers while Calle Clang, who was summoned from AHL San Diego, will act as the understudy. Dostal might end up starting on no rest Sunday if Gibson isn't able to return for that tilt against Edmonton.