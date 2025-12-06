It was a back-and-forth game, and Patrick Kane's tally late in the third period was what made Gibson a winner. While he's allowed 22 goals over his last five games, Gibson has won two straight starts. He has alternated starts over the past week-plus with Cam Talbot, which is likely the best arrangement for both of them to stay productive. Gibson is 6-7-1 with a 3.58 GAA and an .869 save percentage over 15 starts this season. If the goaltending pattern holds, Talbot would play Monday in Vancouver while Gibson would get the nod Wednesday in Calgary in the first half of a back-to-back.