John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Almost no help from teammates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Gibson made 24 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

Gibson did his part, but his mates faced arguably the best netminder in the league and a team bent on blocking shots. They couldn't buy goals. Gibson is 1-3-0 in his last four starts. It includes one shutout and nine goals allowed. Overall, the Wings have lost four of their last five games (1-3-1), but they remain in the first Wild Card spot with 79 points.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago