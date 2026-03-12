John Gibson News: Almost no help from teammates
Gibson made 24 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Thursday. He allowed three goals.
Gibson did his part, but his mates faced arguably the best netminder in the league and a team bent on blocking shots. They couldn't buy goals. Gibson is 1-3-0 in his last four starts. It includes one shutout and nine goals allowed. Overall, the Wings have lost four of their last five games (1-3-1), but they remain in the first Wild Card spot with 79 points.
