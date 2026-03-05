John Gibson News: Available for Friday
Gibson (upper body) is available to play at home against Florida on Friday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
It remains to be seen if Gibson will be the starter Friday, but he's an option. Detroit returned Sebastian Cossa to AHL Grand Rapids as a result of Gibson's availability. The 32-year-old Gibson has a 23-12-2 record, 2.57 GAA and .906 save percentage in 39 appearances in 2025-26.
