John Gibson News: Back in net Tuesday
Gibson (undisclosed) will guard the road net against Florida on Tuesday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.
Gibson left Sunday's 3-0 win over New Jersey after a collision late in the second period, but he won't miss additional action because of the issue. He earned the win in the contest after stopping all 21 of the shots he faced before his exit. Gibson has a 24-13-2 record this season with four shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 41 appearances. Florida sits 19th in the league with 2.97 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.
