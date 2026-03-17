John Gibson News: Back in win column Tuesday
Gibson turned aside 26 of 28 shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Gibson earned his first win since Mar. 8 with Tuesday's victory, where he bounced back in the second period and beyond after allowing the game's opening tally in the first. The win brought him up to a 25-15-3 record, a 2.56 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 45 games this season. The 32-year-old netminder is on pace to make 50 appearances or more this season for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign. With the Red Wings finding their stride again, Gibson still has time to challenge his career-best 31 wins, which he earned across 60 regular-season appearances during the 2017-18 season. He holds solid fantasy value in most standard leagues for the remainder of the regular season.
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