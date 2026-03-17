John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Back in win column Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Gibson turned aside 26 of 28 shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Gibson earned his first win since Mar. 8 with Tuesday's victory, where he bounced back in the second period and beyond after allowing the game's opening tally in the first. The win brought him up to a 25-15-3 record, a 2.56 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 45 games this season. The 32-year-old netminder is on pace to make 50 appearances or more this season for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign. With the Red Wings finding their stride again, Gibson still has time to challenge his career-best 31 wins, which he earned across 60 regular-season appearances during the 2017-18 season. He holds solid fantasy value in most standard leagues for the remainder of the regular season.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago