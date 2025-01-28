John Gibson News: Backing up Tuesday

Gibson (upper body) will be available as the backup against Seattle on Tuesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Gibson sustained his upper-body injury in Saturday's clash with Nashville, exiting the game after making nine saves on 10 shots. The veteran backstop will get an extra day to recover with Lukas Dostal getting the nod versus the Kraken. Barring any setbacks, fantasy players can likely expect Gibson back between the pipes against the Flames on Thursday.