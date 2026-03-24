John Gibson News: Between pipes in crucial matchup
Gibson will serve as the starting netminder at home versus Ottawa on Tuesday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Gibson will feature in the crease for his ninth straight game Tuesday. The 32-year-old is 3-4-1 with a 2.36 GAA and a .914 save percentage over his last eight appearances. The Red Wings should have the upper hand in this matchup -- Ottawa's blue line has been decimated by injuries, and the Sens are on the second half of a back-to-back, but Dylan Larkin's (leg) availability is in question Tuesday.
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