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John Gibson News: Comes up short Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Gibson stopped 18 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Ottawa took control early and built a 3-0 lead midway through the second period, and while Gibson shut the door the rest of the way, his offense couldn't close the gap. The veteran netminder has allowed more than three goals only once in 10 March outings while posting a 2.47 GAA and .909 save percentage, but he has just a 3-5-1 record to show for it.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
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