John Gibson News: Decent showing in loss

Gibson stopped 29 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Gibson has held the Kings and Golden Knights to a combined five goals, but he's come away with regulation losses in each of his last two starts. The 31-year-old has seen his scoring support from his teammates evaporate on this homestand. Gibson is now 4-2-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .915 save percentage over seven starts. This was his fifth start in the last seven games, but he has not started the next contest after his first two losses so far, so head coach Greg Cronin may be opting for a hot-hand approach to the Anaheim crease. The Ducks' next game is Friday versus the Wild.