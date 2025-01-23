Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Defeats hometown team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Gibson stopped 31 of 32 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

The Ducks' offense was strong and gave Gibson plenty of help to end his losing streak -- he went 0-3-1 over his last five outings. The 31-year-old netminder is now 8-8-2 with a 2.76 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 20 appearances. Goal support was the main problem in his previous losses -- the Ducks hadn't scored in a Gibson start since Jan. 7. The Ducks' next game is Saturday at home versus the Predators, but the team has been alternating between Gibson and Lukas Dostal for most of January.

John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now