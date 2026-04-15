John Gibson News: Drawing start against Florida
Gibson will defend the road crease in Wednesday's regular-season finale against Florida, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Gibson hasn't been particularly sharp in recent weeks, going 2-4-1 with a 3.74 GAA and .876 save percentage over his last seven appearances. He made a pair of starts against the Panthers in March and went 0-2-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .880 save percentage.
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