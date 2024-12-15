John Gibson News: Ends losing streak Saturday

Gibson made 39 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Columbus grabbed a 3-2 lead midway through the third period as the home squad out-shot Anaheim 17-5 in the final frame of regulation, but Gibson held on and gave the Ducks a chance to tie it up and eventually win it on an Alex Killorn breakaway in OT. Gibson had lost his last four starts, and since an appendectomy cost him roughly the first month of the season, the veteran netminder has gone 5-4-1 with a 3.00 GAA and .906 save percentage while splitting the crease with Lukas Dostal.