John Gibson News: Expected to start Friday

Gibson is slated to guard the road cage in Buffalo on Friday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Gibson is looking to snap a two-game losing streak. He will make his 10th straight start and is 26-17-3 with four shutouts, a 2.55 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 48 contests in 2025-26. The Sabres are sixth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.47 goals per game.