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John Gibson News: Expected to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Gibson is slated to guard the road cage in Buffalo on Friday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Gibson is looking to snap a two-game losing streak. He will make his 10th straight start and is 26-17-3 with four shutouts, a 2.55 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 48 contests in 2025-26. The Sabres are sixth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.47 goals per game.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
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