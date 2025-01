Gibson is set to start at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Gibson has gone 0-5-0 over his past five appearances while posting a 3.08 GAA and a .903 save percentage over that stretch. He has a 7-8-2 record, 2.86 GAA and .909 save percentage in 19 outings overall. Pittsburgh ranks 16th in goals per game with 3.00.