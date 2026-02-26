John Gibson News: Expected to start Thursday
Gibson is slated to start on the road against Ottawa on Thursday.
Gibson has a 22-12-2 record, 2.62 GAA and .904 save percentage in 37 outings with Detroit this season. He had a rough start to the campaign that's dragged down his overall numbers -- Gibson's 16-5-1 with a 1.98 GAA and a .927 save percentage across his past 22 appearances. Ottawa is playing in its first game since the Olympic break, but the Senators were red hot with a 5-1-0 record across their last six games before the pause.
