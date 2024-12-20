John Gibson News: Facing Avalanche

Gibson will be between the home pipes versus Colorado on Friday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gibson halted a three-game losing streak Saturday as he turned aside 39 shots in a 4-3 victory in Columbus. Gibson is 5-4-1 with a 3.00 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 10 outings this season. The Avalache are averaging 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25, which ranks ninth in the NHL.