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John Gibson News: Facing Flyers on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Gibson will protect the home goal versus the Flyers on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Gibson will get the nod for the second day in a row and his 11th straight game. The 32-year-old is seeing a heavy workload as he tries to help guide the Red Wings into the playoffs. He has gone 4-5-1 with a 2.40 GAA and a .912 save percentage during his recent run of starts, though the Flyers present a bit of a challenge since they've won four of their last five games.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
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