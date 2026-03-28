John Gibson News: Facing Flyers on Saturday
Gibson will protect the home goal versus the Flyers on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Gibson will get the nod for the second day in a row and his 11th straight game. The 32-year-old is seeing a heavy workload as he tries to help guide the Red Wings into the playoffs. He has gone 4-5-1 with a 2.40 GAA and a .912 save percentage during his recent run of starts, though the Flyers present a bit of a challenge since they've won four of their last five games.
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