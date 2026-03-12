John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Facing Lightning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Gibson will tend the visiting twine in Tampa Bay on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gibson is having a resurgence this season in his first season with the Red Wings. He is 24-14-2 with four shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 42 games in 2025-26. The Lightning have dropped six of their last seven games and have dropped to second place in the Atlantic Division, four points in arrears of the Sabres.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
