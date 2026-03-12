John Gibson News: Facing Lightning
Gibson will tend the visiting twine in Tampa Bay on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Gibson is having a resurgence this season in his first season with the Red Wings. He is 24-14-2 with four shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 42 games in 2025-26. The Lightning have dropped six of their last seven games and have dropped to second place in the Atlantic Division, four points in arrears of the Sabres.
