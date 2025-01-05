John Gibson News: Facing Tampa Bay

Gibson will tend the home twine versus the Lightning on Sunday, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Gibson will make his 14th appearance of the campaign Sunday -- the 31-year-old has a 6-5-1 record, .906 save percentage and 2.93 GAA. The Lightning are on the second half of a back-to-back, but they'll be a tough test for Gibson, considering they rank first in the NHL with 3.78 goals per game in 2024-25.