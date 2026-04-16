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John Gibson News: Gets hook in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Gibson gave up four goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Cam Talbot midway through the second period of Wednesday's 8-1 rout at the hands of the Panthers.

The Red Wings apparently hit the links early to close out a massively disappointing season, hanging both their netminders out to dry in the process against a Florida lineup that was missing most of its stars. Gibson has something of a bounce-back campaign in Detroit despite a late fade, with his 29 wins being his highest total since 2017-18 with Anaheim. The 32-year-old goalie has one more year left on his current contract, but he could begin to get phased out next season by the Wings with top prospects Sebastian Cossa and Trey Augustine both knocking on the door.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
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