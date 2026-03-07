John Gibson News: Gets little help in loss
Gibson stopped 20 of 22 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers, with Florida's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
All three Panther tallies were scored by Matthew Tkachuk. Gibson otherwise looked solid in his return from a minor upper-body injury that only cost him one game, and he's allowed more than three goals only once in 17 outings since the calendar flipped to 2026, going 10-5-1 with a stellar 1.99 GAA and .924 save percentage since the beginning of January.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6Yesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!13 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 431 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More