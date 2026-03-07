John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Gets little help in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Gibson stopped 20 of 22 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers, with Florida's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

All three Panther tallies were scored by Matthew Tkachuk. Gibson otherwise looked solid in his return from a minor upper-body injury that only cost him one game, and he's allowed more than three goals only once in 17 outings since the calendar flipped to 2026, going 10-5-1 with a stellar 1.99 GAA and .924 save percentage since the beginning of January.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
