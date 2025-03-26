John Gibson News: Gets plenty of support in win
Gibson stopped 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.
The hapless Bruins continue to struggle, and Gibson was able to take advantage of that with his second straight win since returning from a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old netminder has allowed three goals on 59 shots across those two games. Gibson improved to 11-10-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 28 appearances this season. Gibson has alternated starts with Lukas Dostal since his return, so don't be surprised to see Dostal start Friday versus the Rangers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now