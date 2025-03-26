John Gibson News: Gets plenty of support in win

Gibson stopped 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

The hapless Bruins continue to struggle, and Gibson was able to take advantage of that with his second straight win since returning from a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old netminder has allowed three goals on 59 shots across those two games. Gibson improved to 11-10-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 28 appearances this season. Gibson has alternated starts with Lukas Dostal since his return, so don't be surprised to see Dostal start Friday versus the Rangers.