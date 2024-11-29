Fantasy Hockey
John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Gets starting nod Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Gibson will start between the pipes in Friday's game against the Kings, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gibson didn't make his season debut until Nov. 10, but he's been excellent when called upon duty. The 31-year-old has yet to lose in regulation, going 4-0-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .919 save percentage in his five appearances. The Kings rank 16th in the league with 3.00 goals scored per game in 2024-25.

John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks
