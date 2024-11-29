John Gibson News: Gets starting nod Friday

Gibson will start between the pipes in Friday's game against the Kings, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gibson didn't make his season debut until Nov. 10, but he's been excellent when called upon duty. The 31-year-old has yet to lose in regulation, going 4-0-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .919 save percentage in his five appearances. The Kings rank 16th in the league with 3.00 goals scored per game in 2024-25.