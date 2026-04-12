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John Gibson News: Gives up four goals Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Gibson stopped 28 of 32 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Devils. The fifth goal he allowed was an empty-netter with 60 seconds left in the game.

The Red Wings' playoff hopes were officially extinguished after Saturday's loss, and while Gibson can't be the one to blame for the poor run in recent games, he certainly deserves some of it. He has lost three of his last four starts, going 1-2-1 with a 3.43 GAA and a subpar .881 save percentage in that span. It remains to be seen if he'll suit up for any of Detroit's final two games -- at Tampa Bay on Monday and at Florida on Wednesday.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
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