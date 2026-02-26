John Gibson News: Great start to stretch run
Gibson made 26 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Ottawa on Thursday.
The only goal that beat Gibson came on a power play in the first period. He earned the game's first star for his work. It's a great start to the stretch run for the Wings after they had lost four of their five (1-3-1) heading into the Olympic break. Gibson is 23-12-2 with four shutouts, 2.57 GAA and .905 save percentage in 38 starts this season. He also has one assist.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!4 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 422 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week27 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2928 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More