John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Great start to stretch run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Gibson made 26 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Ottawa on Thursday.

The only goal that beat Gibson came on a power play in the first period. He earned the game's first star for his work. It's a great start to the stretch run for the Wings after they had lost four of their five (1-3-1) heading into the Olympic break. Gibson is 23-12-2 with four shutouts, 2.57 GAA and .905 save percentage in 38 starts this season. He also has one assist.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
22 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
27 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
28 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
28 days ago