John Gibson News: Great start to stretch run

Gibson made 26 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Ottawa on Thursday.

The only goal that beat Gibson came on a power play in the first period. He earned the game's first star for his work. It's a great start to the stretch run for the Wings after they had lost four of their five (1-3-1) heading into the Olympic break. Gibson is 23-12-2 with four shutouts, 2.57 GAA and .905 save percentage in 38 starts this season. He also has one assist.