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John Gibson News: Guarding home goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Gibson is expected to start at home against Boston on Saturday, per Red Wings in-game host Kara Wolfbauer.

Gibson has a 26-15-3 record, 2.53 GAA and .907 save percentage in 46 outings in 2025-26. He's won his past two starts while stopping 57 of 60 shots (.950 save percentage). Boston ranks 10th in goals per game with 3.29 this season.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
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