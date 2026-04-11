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John Gibson News: In net Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Gibson (neck) will protect the home net against New Jersey on Saturday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Gibson will return to the crease after leaving Thursday's 6-3 win over Philadelphia. He has earned a 29-20-4 record this season with a 2.64 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 55 appearances. Since the start of March, the Devils rank fourth in the league with 3.63 goals per game.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
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