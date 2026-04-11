John Gibson News: In net Saturday
Gibson (neck) will protect the home net against New Jersey on Saturday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.
Gibson will return to the crease after leaving Thursday's 6-3 win over Philadelphia. He has earned a 29-20-4 record this season with a 2.64 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 55 appearances. Since the start of March, the Devils rank fourth in the league with 3.63 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 47 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins13 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2814 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More