John Gibson News: Leads slips away late Tuesday
Gibson made 24 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.
The Red Wings held a 3-2 lead with 90 seconds to go in the third period, but Gibson gave up two goals to Carter Verhaeghe to flip the script. The veteran netminder allowed more than three goals for the first time since the beginning of February, and over his last seven outings he's posted a dazzling 1.85 GAA and .929 save percentage, but just a 3-3-0 record.
