John Gibson News: Lifted from IR

Gibson (abdomen) has been removed from injured reserve ahead of Friday's game versus the Wild, per the NHL media site.

Lukas Dostal was already confirmed to start in goal, but Gibson is eligible to dress as the backup. The 31-year-old Gibson missed the first month of the season while recovering from an appendectomy. Dostal has played well in his absence, so Gibson is unlikely to see the same kind of workload he's been able to earn in previous seasons.