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John Gibson News: Loses battle in SO

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Gibson halted 32 of 35 shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Gibson kept Tuesday's contest competitive all the way until the shootout, where he allowed three tallies on five attempts in the losing effort. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder now has a 28-20-4 record, a 2.63 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 54 outings this season. Despite finding the win column just five times in his last 15 outings, Gibson has maintained solid numbers during that span with a .901 save percentage and a 2.77 GAA. He'll likely see a few more starts while the Red Wings vie for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, which would give him a chance to reach the 30-win mark for the second time in his 12-year NHL career.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
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