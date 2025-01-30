John Gibson News: Loses to Calgary
Gibson stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Gibson's first start since Saturday, when he left early versus the Predators due to an upper-body injury, didn't go all that well. The Ducks led 1-0 after the first period, but the Flames were able to score twice in each of the last two frames. Gibson has gone 1-4-1 with 19 goals allowed over his last eight outings. For the season, he's 8-9-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .913 save percentage, so his performance was pretty steady in January despite the lack of positive results. The Ducks' next game is at home Sunday versus the Canadiens.
