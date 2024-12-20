John Gibson News: Loses to Colorado

Gibson stopped 19 of 22 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Gibson did a good job to keep the Avalanche off the board in the first period, but they put up two goals in each of the last two frames. This was Gibson's fifth loss in his last six outings, and he's given up at least three goals in five of those games. The 31-year-old has seen a slight majority of the playing time lately, but his status as the clear No. 1 netminder is tenuous at best. Gibson is now 5-5-1 with a 3.01 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 11 games. The Ducks are on the road Sunday in Utah and Monday in Vegas, so look for Gibson and Lukas Dostal to split the starts over the next two contests.