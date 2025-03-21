Fantasy Hockey
John Gibson News: Makes 33 saves in winning return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Gibson stopped 33 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Gibson made his first appearance since March 5, when he stopped 19 of 21 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Canucks before suffering a lower-body injury, and his first start since March 1, when he allowed six goals on 24 shots vs. Chicago. The 31-year-old veteran looked excellent in this win, but it's uncertain if he'll steal the starting role out of Lukas Dostal, with both players likely splitting starts in the final weeks of the regular season.

