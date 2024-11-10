Fantasy Hockey
John Gibson

John Gibson News: Making first start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 4:43pm

Gibson will be between the pipes for Sunday home's matchup versus Columbus, Derek Lee of The Hockey News relays.

Gibson will make his first appearance of the 2024-25 campaign Sunday after undergoing an appendectomy in September. The 31-year-old could push James Reimer out of the goaltender rotation now that the former is healthy. Gibson went 13-27-2 with an .888 save percentage and 3.54 GAA over 46 regular-season outings in 2023-24.

John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks

