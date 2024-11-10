John Gibson News: Making first start of season
Gibson will be between the pipes for Sunday home's matchup versus Columbus, Derek Lee of The Hockey News relays.
Gibson will make his first appearance of the 2024-25 campaign Sunday after undergoing an appendectomy in September. The 31-year-old could push James Reimer out of the goaltender rotation now that the former is healthy. Gibson went 13-27-2 with an .888 save percentage and 3.54 GAA over 46 regular-season outings in 2023-24.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now