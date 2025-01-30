John Gibson News: Making Thursday's start
Gibson will protect the road goal versus the Flames on Thursday, Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Gibson backed up Tuesday versus the Kraken after leaving Saturday's game versus the Predators due to an upper-body injury. It appears it was a minor issue, and it won't impact his availability going forward. The Flames have won three of their last six games with 17 goals scored in that span.
