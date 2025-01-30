Fantasy Hockey
John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Making Thursday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Gibson will protect the road goal versus the Flames on Thursday, Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Gibson backed up Tuesday versus the Kraken after leaving Saturday's game versus the Predators due to an upper-body injury. It appears it was a minor issue, and it won't impact his availability going forward. The Flames have won three of their last six games with 17 goals scored in that span.

John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
