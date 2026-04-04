John Gibson News: Not enough support in loss
Gibson made 16 saves on 19 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. New York's fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Gibson didn't play poorly, but Jonathan Quick played spectacularly at the other end of the rink. The Red Wings didn't solve Quick until the 19:27 mark of the third period. Heading into the game, Detroit was in a four-way tie with Columbus, Ottawa and Philadelphia for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Gibson is 1-3-0 in his last four starts with 12 goals allowed and could get a breather for Sunday's home matchup against Minnesota.
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