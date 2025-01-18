Fantasy Hockey
John Gibson

John Gibson News: Not sharp enough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Gibson made 42 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Panthers on Saturday. He allowed two goals.

Gibson was sharp all night, but his mates couldn't solve Spencer Knight at the other end of the ice. He has lost three straight games, and since the end of November, Gibson is just 3-8-1 in 13 starts. He keeps his team in the game when he's in the paint, but like Saturday, they often struggle to score. The Ducks's minus-34 goal differential is fourth-worst in the NHL.

John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks

