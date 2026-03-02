John Gibson News: Patrolling crease against Preds
Gibson will defend the cage on the road versus Nashville on Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Gibson has featured in seven of the Red Wings' last eight contests, posting a 3-3-1 record and 2.10 GAA, including a 21-save shutout performance against Colorado. With Cam Talbot winless in his last five contests, fantasy managers can likely expect the heavy workload for Gibson to continue into the closing weeks of the season, making him a top-end fantasy target.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!8 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 426 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week31 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2932 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More