John Gibson News: Patrolling crease against Preds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 10:46am

Gibson will defend the cage on the road versus Nashville on Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Gibson has featured in seven of the Red Wings' last eight contests, posting a 3-3-1 record and 2.10 GAA, including a 21-save shutout performance against Colorado. With Cam Talbot winless in his last five contests, fantasy managers can likely expect the heavy workload for Gibson to continue into the closing weeks of the season, making him a top-end fantasy target.

