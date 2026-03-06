John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Patrolling crease Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Gibson will be in goal at home against the Panthers on Friday, Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now reports.

Gibson started 2026 on a hot streak but has cooled off of late, going 3-3-1 with a 2.14 GAA in his last eight outings. Despite the lack of wins over that stretch, the 32-year-old backstop should continue to see the bulk of the workload for the Red Wings and could push for the 30-win mark.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
