John Gibson News: Perfect in relief Thursday

Gibson stopped all 12 shots he faced in relief of Lukas Dostal in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Gibson was sharp, but the Blues eased up after dominating the first 30 minutes of the contest. The 31-year-old netminder has allowed just seven goals on 112 shots over four appearances in January, and with Dostal starting to falter, the door may be open for Gibson to get more playing time. Gibson is 7-5-2 with a 2.69 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 16 appearances. He should start one of the next two games, either Saturday in Philadelphia or Sunday in Carolina.